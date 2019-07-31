INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Mental Health Specialty Clinic. Beginning in late July, the Mental Health Specialty Clinic, provided by AbbeHealth, will offer psychiatric services in addition to mental health therapy and counseling.
Affiliated with UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids, AbbeHealth is a state-accredited community mental health center serving individuals of all ages.
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Karen Schmitz, ARNP, will visit the clinic every Friday. A graduate of Walden University, Schmitz will provide psychiatric evaluations and medication management to individuals in need of medication to manage and treat their condition.
AbbeHealth has been visiting BCHC’s Mental Health Specialty Clinic since April 2018. Schmitz will join Patricia Miskimen, LISW, who specializes in a wide array of therapy techniques to assist patients with depression, anxiety, trauma, emotional regulation, school issues, relational issues, and grief. Miskimen visits the clinic every Tuesday. The addition of Schmitz will allow for the evaluation for and prescription of psychiatric medication to patients on-site.
To schedule an appointment, call 319-334-4010. To learn about other services and clinics offered at BCHC, please visit bchealth.org or follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook.