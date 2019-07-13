INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center’s physical medicine and rehabilitation clinic is pleased to announce an expansion. Beginning in August, Farid Manshadi, MD, will increase his clinic hours to a weekly rotation, visiting the specialty clinic each Monday afternoon.
Visiting from Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Associates of Northeast Iowa, Dr. Manshadi has been seeing patients locally at BCHC Specialty Clinic since 2006. Board certified in internal medicine, Dr. Mansahdi attended Spartan Health Sciences in Saint Lucia and completed his residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo.
The physical medicine and rehabilitation clinic provides patients with treatment plans for acute and chronic pain caused by physical injuries, disease, nerve injuries, arthritis, brain injuries, birth defects and conditions, and more. Seeing patients of all ages, treatments include EMG and nerve conduction studies, conservative pain management including acupuncture, therapeutic Botox injections, cortisone injections, prolotherapy injections, Medtronic intrathecal pump management, and bracing options and fittings.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Manshadi, please call 319-234-0109. For all other inquiries, please contact BCHC Specialty Clinic at 319-332-0950, or visit BCHealth.org for more information.