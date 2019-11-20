INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center is pleased to welcome Michael Moriarty, MD, to the team of physician specialists visiting from Physicians Clinic of Iowa – Urology. The addition of Dr. Moriarty will provide patients with an additional option in specialists at the urology clinic at BCHC.
Dr. Moriarty comes to BCHC with special interests in general urology, kidney stones, men’s health, and urologic cancers. A graduate of the University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine, Dr. Moriarty completed his residency in urology at the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals in Milwaukee. Dr. Moriarty is board-eligible with the American Board of Urology.
Dr. Moriarty joins his fellow colleagues – Thomas Richardson, MD; Steven Mindrup, MD; and Jonathan Rippentrop, MD.
The urology clinic visits the BCHC Specialty Clinic and surgery department every Tuesday, following a rotating physician schedule.
To schedule an appointment with a specialist from Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa – Urology, please call the BCHC Specialty Clinic at 319-332-0950.