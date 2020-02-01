Buchanan County Health Center has welcomed Meg Heatley, PA-C and Spencer Kleitsch, ARNP, from the office of Dr. David Congdon – Cedar Valley Centers for ENT, Sinus & Allergy, Rejuvenation, Facial Plastic Surgery, Skin Cancer, and Hearing to the Skin and ENT/Allergy Clinic at the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic, located at 2405 Rock Island Road.
Specialists from Cedar Valley Centers have been providing specialty and surgical services at BCHC for several years and are increasing patient access by providing a weekly clinic at the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic, located in the BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein building. Heatley and Kleitsch will alternate Fridays, seeing patients with skin issues, including dermatology and skin cancer concerns, allergies, and ear, nose, and throat ailments and conditions.
Heatley and Kleitsch are among the first specialty providers to visit the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic since opening its doors in September 2019. In addition to skin and ENT/allergy services, ophthalmology and orthopedic specialists have also begun to visit the Oelwein specialty clinics.
To schedule an appointment out of the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic, please call 1-866-896-7619.
For all other information regarding BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein and the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic, please call 319-283-2651.
To stay up-to-date on the latest news and announcements from BCHC, please visit BCHealth.org, or follow Buchanan County Health Center on Facebook.