INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, March 2, from 6 to 7 p.m., Dr. William Schmitt from Medical Associates of Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), along with BCHC’s occupational therapy department, will provide a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library as a continuation of the BCHC Spotlight Series.
During this free seminar, attendees will learn about pediatric milestones and development, along with ways to foster childhood growth and development. Attendees will also learn about the benefits of pediatric occupational therapy, should their child be a candidate.
Free to the public, this seminar does not require advanced registration.