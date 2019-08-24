INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, September 9, from 6 to 7 p.m., BCHC Athletic Trainer Cody Barnes, MA, LAT, ATC, will provide a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library as part of the BCHC Spotlight Series.
The August Spotlight Series had 50 people in attendance!
Attendees will learn about concussions, signs and symptoms, and concussion management. Although sports-related concussions are more commonly discussed and reported on, concussions occur more frequently outside of athletics. Free to the public, this seminar does not require advanced registration.
Sponsored by Buchanan County Health Center, the BCHC Spotlight Series is held on the first Monday evening of each month throughout the school year at in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library. Due to the Labor Day holiday, this Spotlight Series event is being held one week later than usual.