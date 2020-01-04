INDEPENDENCE — On Monday, Jan. 6, Jane Baker, ARNP from Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), will provide a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library from 6-7 p.m. in continuation of the BCHC Spotlight Series. The January seminar focuses on the Keto diet.
During this free seminar, attendees will learn about how the keto diet works, along with common misconceptions and supporting research. Free to the public, this seminar does not require advanced registration.
Sponsored by Buchanan County Health Center, the BCHC Spotlight Series is held on the first Monday evening of each month throughout the academic year in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library. To stay up-to-date on the Spotlight Series topics and all other announcements from BCHC, please follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook, or visit BCHealth.org.