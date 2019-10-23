INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, November 4, from 6 to 7 p.m., pain specialists from Iowa Anesthesia, LC will provide a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library as part of Buchanan County Health Center’s (BCHC) Spotlight Series.
Speakers from Iowa Anesthesia, LC will include:
• Mark Odden, MBA, ARNP, CRNA
• Scott Chastek, CRNA
• Sarah Tweedy, CRNA
During this free seminar, attendees will learn about chronic pain and management of its symptoms, including – but not limited to – lifestyle changes, medication management, and pain site injections for pain relief. This seminar does not require advanced registration.
Access to the Independence Public Library is available during road construction by traveling north on 9th Avenue SE and turning west on 1st Street E.
Sponsored by Buchanan County Health Center, the BCHC Spotlight Series is held on the first Monday evening of each month throughout the school year at in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library.