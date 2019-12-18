INDEPENDENCE – Jane Baker, ARNP, from Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) will lead a free seminar about the Keto diet at the Independence Public Library’s Community Room from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020.
This even is a continuation of the BCHC Spotlight Series.
During this free seminar, attendees will learn about the KETO diet and how it works, along with common misconceptions and supporting research. No advanced registration is required.
The BCHC Spotlight Series is held on the first Monday evening of each month throughout the academic year. To stay up-to-date on the Spotlight Series topics and all other announcements from BCHC, please follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook, or visit BCHealth.org.