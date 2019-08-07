Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to offer a free informational seminar on Medicare on Thursday, September 5, at 6 p.m. in Meeting Rooms A&B. This seminar is part of BCHC’s involvement in and support of the Iowa Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and Medicare Patrol. Recently named the new SHIIP sponsor site in Buchanan County, BCHC is pleased to offer these free resources to the Medicare population and their family members.
The seminar will cover Medicare Parts A and B benefits, prescription drug benefits (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans, and Medicare supplemental insurance. This seminar is for individuals soon eligible for Medicare, those who would like to better understand Medicare, and for family members to assist their loved ones with Medicare issues. SHIIP counselors will be available to answer questions and explain materials.
Free to attend, advanced registration is required. To make a reservation to attend this seminar, please call BCHC at 319-332-0950 by Wednesday, August 28.
SHIIP is a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies, or agents.
For more information, please visit shiip.iowa.org.