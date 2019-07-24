INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to introduce Chris Grundmeyer, RN as the new clinical program director for the Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine. Her most recent position was as senior manager of clinical services for UnityPoint at Home. Chris has 40 years of nursing experience.
“Chris brings a tremendous amount of experience in health care leadership and home health operations,” says Steve Slessor, BCHC CEO. “Our wound center has been a terrific asset for our community. Chris’ experience will help guide our team of highly skilled clinicians to make this offering even better.”
Chris began her career in nursing in 1979 at People’s Memorial Hospital (present day BCHC) and has since worked in several avenues of nursing with leadership experience. Chris looks forward to giving back to the community in which she resides and leading the wound center to continued success through strong healing rates and patient satisfaction.
A native of Buchanan County, Chris lives on a farm outside of Aurora with her husband Les. She enjoys the company of her four adult sons and their families.
Established in 2014, the Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine at BCHC sees patients for chronic wounds – including trauma, surgical, and soft tissue wounds – and those suffering with diabetic, pressure, and/or arterial ulcers. The wound center provides each patient with a personalized and comprehensive treatment plan that can include wound education, dressing changes, compression therapy, debridement, biological skin applications, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and negative wound therapy.