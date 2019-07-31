INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to welcome Kathi Bower, ARNP, FNP-C, from Allen Women’s Health to the Women’s Health Specialty Clinic. Bower will visit BCHC on the first Wednesday of each month beginning August 7.
Specializing in gynecology, obstetrics, and women’s health, Bower attended St. Louis University and is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Her clinical interests include adolescent gynecology, contraception, family planning, adult gynecology, sexually transmitted disease, and women’s health.
Allen Women’s Health is a Title X-Family Planning and Title V-Maternal Health funded delegate of the Iowa Department of Public Health that offers free or low-cost women’s health services.
To schedule an appointment with Kathi Bower, ARNP, FNP-C, please call Allen Women’s Health at 319-235-5090.
