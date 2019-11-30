INDEPENDENCE – The Wellness Center at BCHC is pleased to expand its recreational offerings to young children by introducing Stay & Play in addition to the Kid Gym. Beginning on Tuesday, December 3, young children, along with adult supervision, are invited to partake in indoor play in the Wellness Studios. This service will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and does not require advance registration.
The cost to attend is free for children of members and $2 for children of non-members. Adult supervision is required, as Stay & Play will not be supervised by BCHC staff. Stay & Play will feature a bounce house, fitness-inspired toys, and room for free play.
BCHC welcomes participants to stay for lunch at People’s Café. Located in the new medical office building, People’s Café offers a daily entrée, sandwich and salad station, flatbread pizza, and kid-friendly lunch boxes upon request. Open for public dining, lunch is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Only debit and credit card payments are accepted at People’s Café. Monthly menus can be found online at BCHealth.org/menu.
For more information about Stay & Play and all other services offered by the Wellness Center at BCHC, please visit BCHealth.org.