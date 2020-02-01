As part of its Community Partnership for Protecting Children initiative, Building Direction for Families (BDF) will help area youth in foster care celebrate their graduation from high school and assist with their transition to life outside the system.
BDF assists youth in Buchanan, Delaware, and Fayette Counties receive the things typically associated with the high school graduation that family would normally provide, such as senior pictures, invitations, and cakes and refreshments for their celebration, along with items needed as they transition out of foster care and head off to college or their first apartment. Businesses, churches, organizations, and members of the community can help celebrate an outstanding achievement for youth who have had to beat the odds to succeed by giving a gift, providing a service, or making a donation.
For more information, please contact Beth Ownby or Susie Galpin at Building Direction for Families, 105 2nd Avenue NE, Independence. The phone number is 319-334-5105, and the email is communityliaison@bdfempowerment.org.
Donations by check should be payable to Building Direction for Families with “Graduation Celebration” written on the memo line. Receipts will be provided for all donations.