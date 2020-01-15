DES MOINES – The 2020 legislative session opened on Monday at the State Capitol, and State Representative Bruce Bearinger (D-Oelwein) said the session can be a success if lawmakers work together and keep focused on Iowans.
“As we go into another legislative session, I’m honored to serve my friends and neighbors in the Iowa House of Representatives for another year” said Bearinger. “Instead of partisan gridlock and doing what’s best for the special interests, the 2020 session must be focused on improving the lives of everyday Iowans.”
Bearinger intends to focus the 2020 legislative session on bringing better jobs to the community through increased job training and affordable child care; improving health care by lowering the cost of prescription drugs and increasing access to mental health care; making Iowa schools No. 1 in the nation again and expanding early childhood education; and revitalizing small towns and rural areas by investing in small businesses and increasing access to affordable housing for families.
“Over the last year, I’ve been listening to Iowans to learn what’s important to them. I encourage anyone with questions or ideas for legislation to contact me at the State Capitol in Des Moines. While I will be attending a number of public events at home on weekends, I can be reached anytime on social media, by email at Bruce.Bearinger@legis.iowa.gov,or by phone at 515-281-3221,” concluded Bearinger. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead, but I know we can find common-sense solutions and work to have a successful legislative session.”
The 2020 legislature runs 100 days and is scheduled to adjourn on April 21, 2020.