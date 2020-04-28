State Representative Bruce Bearinger of Oelwein has been selected as the new Dean of Agriculture, Animal Science, and Business Technologies at Northeast Iowa Community College.
“I am honored to be selected as Dean of Agriculture, Animal Science, and Business Technologies at Northeast Iowa Community College. Agriculture is a diverse, critical component of our economy and I look forward to working with our Northeast Iowa Community College team in ensuring the best possible future of agriculture and technology for the people of northeast Iowa,” said Bearinger.
Bearinger taught agriculture at the high school level for 17 years, worked as Education Director for the Iowa State Extension in Buchanan County, and worked as the Economic Development Director for Oelwein Chamber and Area Development. He has also served on the Oelwein City Council. Bearinger and his wife, Eileen, who works at Fidelity Bank in Oelwein, have two grown children. They are members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Rep. Bearinger will complete his term in the Iowa House this year but will not be seeking re-election in November 2020. He will withdraw from the ballot following the primary in June and a special nomination convention will be held to fill the seat.
“I am humbled and honored to have served four terms as State Representative for Iowa House District 64. I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished for the people of Iowa and will cherish the relationships and friendships I have developed,” said Bearinger. “I look forward to serving my community in this new role.”
Rep. Bearinger currently serves as Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Committee and also serves on Appropriations, Natural Resources, and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget Appropriations Subcommittee.
Bearinger will start the full-time position in June, pending approval by the Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Trustees.