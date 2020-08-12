INDEPENDENCE - Marcus Beatty's stellar sophomore season has landed him on two All-State teams, so far. The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 2020 All-State Team and the 2020 KMA LAND SPORTS All-State Baseball Team.
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 2020 Team has Beatty listed on the 3rd Team, while KMA SPORTS selected Beatty 1st Team All-State and Elite Team All-State. The Elite Team is comprised of all classes.
KMA Sports radio 99.1 FM released their All-State team for the second straight year. KMA’s goal is to keep politics and biases out of play when selecting All-State teams, which we have seen in the past.
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 2020 All-State THIRD TEAM:
P Payton Leonard Waverly-Shell Rock Sr
P Colton Korver MOCFV Sr
P Connor Bruck Harlan Sr
C Spencer Kleene Sergeant Bluff-Luton Sr
C Brodey Key Waverly-Shell Rock Sr
1B Easton Darling Winterset Sr
2B Parker Smith Clear Creek-Amana So
SS Marcus Beatty Independence So
3B McCain Oden Centerville Sr
OF Anderson Bondurant-Farrar Sr
OF Dawson Forgy Winterset So
OF Reece Mayer Washington Jr
OF Mickey Wanatee South Tama Jr
UT Adam DeBoer MOCFV Sr
UT Justin Saskowski Dav. Assumption So
UT Mike Hudson Knoxville Jr
KMA LAND 2020 ALL-STATE TEAM
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Luke Anderson, SR, Central DeWitt (.459/.522/.820, 12 XBH, 20 RBI, 50 TB)
Marcus Beatty, SO, Independence (.512/.596/.810, 15 XBH, 22 RBI)
Evan Borst, JR, Norwalk (.506/.564/.624, 43 H, 53 TB)
Connor Brock, SR, Harlan (.561/.648/.684, 32 H, 26 R)
Nick Chasey, JR, Gilbert (.447/.584/.747, 12 XBH, 30 RBI, 56 TB)
Jack Lux, JR, Cedar Rapids Xavier (.448/.529/.914, 14 XBH, 28 RBI 53 TB in 19 games)
Kade Reinertson, SR, Ballard (.556/.650/.889, 22 RBI, 40 TB)
Jared Sitzmann, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.508/.577/.814, 11 XBH, 48 TB)
Tommy Specht, SO, Wahlert Catholic (.525/.569/.850, 20 RBI)
Mickey Wanatee, JR, South Tama (.450/.516/.663, 31 RBI, 53 TB)
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE PITCHING
Mark Eddie, JR, Storm Lake (4-0, 0.21 ERA, 50 K, 33 IP)
Braiden Heiden, JR, Denison-Schleswig (4-1, 0.46 ERA, 45 K, 30.2 IP)
Colton Korver, JR, MOC-Floyd Valley (6-1, 0.32 ERA, 53 K, 44 IP)
*Tyler Olson, JR, Webster City (6-0, 0.69 ERA, 67 K, 40.1 IP)
*Logan Smith, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes (9-0, 0.26 ERA, 81 K, 54 IP)
**Class 3A Player of the Year: Logan Smith, Dallas Center-Grimes**
KMA SPORTS ELITE ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Marcus Beatty, SO, Independence (.512/.596/.810, 15 XBH, 22 RBI)
Evan Borst, JR, Norwalk (.506/.564/.624, 43 H, 53 TB)
Drew Chiprez, SR, Burlington Notre Dame (.533/.586/1.222, 7 HR, 55 TB)
Cael Frost, JR, Don Bosco (.493/.605/1.119, 21 XBH, 75 TB, 43 RBI)
Evan Martin, SR, Southeast Polk (.543/.644/1.143, 25 XBH, 24 RBI, 80 TB)
Reese Moore, SO, Forest City (.585/.767/1.390, 17 XBH, 35 RBI, 57 TB)
Cy Patterson, JR, St. Albert (.627/.716/1.068, 18 XBH, 42 RBI, 28 SB)
Alex Pendergast, SR, Des Moines Roosevelt (.409/.476/.763, 19 XBH, 24 RBI, 71 TB)
Aidan Rath, JR, Mid-Prairie (.562/.676/1.021, 11 XBH, 29 RBI, 49 TB)
Gabe Swansen, JR, Johnston (.434/.570/.789, 16 XBH, 34 RBI, 60 TB)