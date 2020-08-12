Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE - Marcus Beatty's stellar sophomore season has landed him on two All-State teams, so far.  The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 2020 All-State Team and the 2020 KMA LAND SPORTS All-State Baseball Team.  

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 2020 Team has Beatty listed on the 3rd Team, while KMA SPORTS selected Beatty 1st Team All-State and Elite Team All-State.  The Elite Team is comprised of all classes.  

KMA Sports radio 99.1 FM released their All-State team for the second straight year.  KMA’s goal is to keep politics and biases out of play when selecting All-State teams, which we have seen in the past.  

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 2020 All-State THIRD TEAM:

                  THIRD TEAM

P                Payton Leonard           Waverly-Shell Rock     Sr

P                Colton Korver              MOCFV                        Sr

P                Connor Bruck              Harlan                         Sr

C                Spencer Kleene           Sergeant Bluff-Luton   Sr

C                Brodey Key                  Waverly-Shell Rock     Sr

1B              Easton Darling            Winterset                    Sr

2B              Parker Smith               Clear Creek-Amana     So

SS              Marcus Beatty            Independence              So

3B              McCain Oden               Centerville                  Sr

OF              Anderson   Bondurant-Farrar        Sr

OF              Dawson Forgy             Winterset                    So

OF              Reece Mayer              Washington                 Jr

OF              Mickey Wanatee        South Tama                 Jr

UT              Adam DeBoer              MOCFV                        Sr

UT              Justin Saskowski         Dav. Assumption         So

UT              Mike Hudson               Knoxville                     Jr

KMA LAND 2020 ALL-STATE TEAM

CLASS 3A ALL-STATE OFFENSE 

Luke Anderson, SR, Central DeWitt (.459/.522/.820, 12 XBH, 20 RBI, 50 TB)

Marcus Beatty, SO, Independence (.512/.596/.810, 15 XBH, 22 RBI)

Evan Borst, JR, Norwalk (.506/.564/.624, 43 H, 53 TB)

Connor Brock, SR, Harlan (.561/.648/.684, 32 H, 26 R)

Nick Chasey, JR, Gilbert (.447/.584/.747, 12 XBH, 30 RBI, 56 TB)

Jack Lux, JR, Cedar Rapids Xavier (.448/.529/.914, 14 XBH, 28 RBI 53 TB in 19 games)

Kade Reinertson, SR, Ballard (.556/.650/.889, 22 RBI, 40 TB)

Jared Sitzmann, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.508/.577/.814, 11 XBH, 48 TB)

Tommy Specht, SO, Wahlert Catholic (.525/.569/.850, 20 RBI)

Mickey Wanatee, JR, South Tama (.450/.516/.663, 31 RBI, 53 TB)

CLASS 3A ALL-STATE PITCHING

Mark Eddie, JR, Storm Lake (4-0, 0.21 ERA, 50 K, 33 IP)

Braiden Heiden, JR, Denison-Schleswig (4-1, 0.46 ERA, 45 K, 30.2 IP)

Colton Korver, JR, MOC-Floyd Valley (6-1, 0.32 ERA, 53 K, 44 IP)

*Tyler Olson, JR, Webster City (6-0, 0.69 ERA, 67 K, 40.1 IP)

*Logan Smith, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes (9-0, 0.26 ERA, 81 K, 54 IP)

**Class 3A Player of the Year: Logan Smith, Dallas Center-Grimes**

KMA SPORTS ELITE ALL-STATE OFFENSE 

Marcus Beatty, SO, Independence (.512/.596/.810, 15 XBH, 22 RBI)

Evan Borst, JR, Norwalk (.506/.564/.624, 43 H, 53 TB)

Drew Chiprez, SR, Burlington Notre Dame (.533/.586/1.222, 7 HR, 55 TB)

Cael Frost, JR, Don Bosco (.493/.605/1.119, 21 XBH, 75 TB, 43 RBI)

Evan Martin, SR, Southeast Polk (.543/.644/1.143, 25 XBH, 24 RBI, 80 TB)

Reese Moore, SO, Forest City (.585/.767/1.390, 17 XBH, 35 RBI, 57 TB)

Cy Patterson, JR, St. Albert (.627/.716/1.068, 18 XBH, 42 RBI, 28 SB)

Alex Pendergast, SR, Des Moines Roosevelt (.409/.476/.763, 19 XBH, 24 RBI, 71 TB)

Aidan Rath, JR, Mid-Prairie (.562/.676/1.021, 11 XBH, 29 RBI, 49 TB)

Gabe Swansen, JR, Johnston (.434/.570/.789, 16 XBH, 34 RBI, 60 TB)

