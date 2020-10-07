FAYETTE – It was the Marcus Beatty show last Friday night in Fayette as the Mustangs took on the North Fayette Valley Tiger Hawks (2-4) in district play.
Beatty ran left, Beatty ran right, and Beatty ran up the middle, setting a Mustang school record for carries in a game with 38. Nicholas Holt previously held the record with 35 carries in a game in 2015. With all those carries, Beatty also set the school record for rushing yards in a game with 297, breaking a record held by Blaize Cabell, who had 296 yards in 2010.
The offensive line deserves a lot of credit here, as the Mustangs ran the ball a total of 41 times and scored 46 points en route to a 46-34 win.
“Marcus had an unbelievable game,” said Head Coach Justin Putz. “He had some runs that were as good as I have ever seen. He made some big plays for us in the second half when we needed to kill the clock. He really is in great shape and does not get tired.”
The Mustangs would get on the board first with a Mitchell Johnson 23-yard strike to Keegan Schmitt with 5:54 left in the first quarter. Point after by Sawyer Wendling was good, and the score was 7-0.
In the second quarter, the Tiger Hawks would answer with a 3-yard run at the 8:33 mark to tie this game up at 7-7.
The Mustangs then wasted no time, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 6:17 to play in the half on a Marcus Beatty 6-yard run. Wendling’s point after was good, and it was 14-7.
After a NFV punt, Marcus Beatty fielded it at his own 45-yard line and returned it 55 yards down the left sideline, weaving in and out of traffic, for a Mustang touchdown. Why they went for the 2-point conversion is beyond me when Wendling was perfect on the first two…but it failed and the score was now 20-7.
NFV drove right down the field and scored a touchdown with 12 seconds left in the half on a 4-yard run, making this a 20-14 game at the half.
In the third quarter, the Mustangs took control of this game, and Johnson hit Brady McDonald for a 35-yard catch-and-run touchdown, and Beatty failed to run in the 2-point conversion to make it 26-14 with 4:43 left in the third frame.
On the next Tiger Hawk possession, Koby Beatty would intercept the NFV pass and return it 15 yards for a Mustang touchdown. Wendling’s point after was good. The score was now 33-14.
With 3:23 left in the third, the NFV offense scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass, making this a 33-20 game at the end of three quarters.
With 10:16 left in the fourth quarter, the Tiger Hawks would score again to tighten this game up, 33-27, but the Mustangs would answer right back with a 1-yard plunge by Marcus Beatty (2-point conversion no good) to make this a 39-27 game with 7:30 left.
NFV would not go away, and with a 2-yard touchdown run and point after, the score was now 39-34 with 4:08 to play.
But Marcus Beatty would put this game away with an 8-yard touchdown run (Wendling good again for the point after) to end this with 51 seconds to play.
Final score was 46-34.
“I thought we did just enough to get the win,” added Coach Putz. “We had a few chances to put them away, and we made some mistakes at the wrong time.”
Passing Stats
Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
#17 Mitchell Johnson 3 13 74 23.1% 2 1
#22 Marcus Beatty 2 3 44 66.7% 0 0
#12 Keegan Schmitt 0 1 0 0% 0 1
Rushing Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
#22 Marcus Beatty 38 297 7.8 3
#17 Mitchell Johnson 3 15 5 0
Receiving Stats
Rec Yds Avg TD
#2 Koby Beatty 2 44 22 0
#48 Brady McDonald 1 35 35 1
#12 Keegan Schmitt 1 23 23 1
#33 Jacob Sidles 1 16 16 0
Coach Putz concluded, “It was good to be back on the field playing after the last two weeks. It almost felt like a Week 1 game. We need to have a good week of practice and clean up some areas where we did not execute last week before Friday.”