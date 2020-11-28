INDEPENDENCE — Senior Brooke Beatty, surrounded by family, teammates, and coaches, signed her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play collegiate volleyball at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. Mount Mercy Mustang volleyball is coached by Deb Marlin and Jack Stark.
Brooke is the daughter of Chad and Tricia Beatty. She has two brothers, Jake and Josh.
When asked why she chose Mount Mercy, Brooke added, “After visiting campus it just felt right. I developed a relationship with Coach Marlin throughout the process. I like the smaller campus as well as being close to home. Their biology program is also a good fit academically for the career I want to pursue in the future.”
Other schools that Brooke considered are University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Wartburg College, Coe College, and Cornell College.
Although Brooke is going on to play volleyball in college, she also lettered in softball and track and will compete in those sports for Independence in the spring and summer.
Brooke has garnered some accolades throughout her high school volleyball career. She was first team all-conference both her junior (unanimous) and senior years. She also was named first team all-district her senior year.
Academically, Brooke was named all-conference in volleyball and softball. She is also a National Honor Society member.
Brooke has set some lofty goals for herself going into her freshman year at Mount Mercy. She wants to compete for a starting varsity spot as either a defensive specialist or libero in her first season.
Brooke finished her illustrious career with 1,088 total digs and 74 total aces.
Brooke would like to recognize the people who have been an important influence on her success, including Independence coaches Joe Schmitz, Coach Conklin, and Coach Frisch; Six Pack Club volleyball coaches Jay Grassley and Christa Kurtz; and, most importantly, her parents and teammates.