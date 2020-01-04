BUCHANAN County – Two dozen hikers ventured out New Year’s Day morning to enjoy nature at Jakway Park near Aurora. Later, more than 100 participated in the First Day Hike at Cedar Rock State Park near Quasqueton.
Jakway Park
Led by Naturalist Michael Maas of the Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB), the group gathered in the barn by the Richardson-Jakway House before heading down the road to the trailhead. This year, the BCCB New Year’s Day Hike took the 1.3-mile trek called the Timber Management Trail Loop. Although the temperature dipped to the low 30s overnight, by the end of the hike it had warmed to around 40 and with no wind in the woods. It was a wonderful experience.
Maas stopped several times along the semi-frozen trail to either point out a local natural feature or reach into his backpack for a prop. It was also a good time to rest, look around, or listen for wildlife.
Maas talked about:
- A shagbark hickory tree along the path.
- How to tell the age and life cycle of a tree by looking at the growth rings. He showed a tree corer that can sample a cross-section of a tree trunk.
- Red-tailed hawks and red-bellied woodpeckers. (Maas said the call of a red-tailed hawk is interestingly distinctive and used in movies, even though the bird shown may be an eagle or other hawk.)
- Forest management practices in a recent clear cut area. Although BCCB will cut trees to manage the area, the general public is not allowed to cut trees. The official BCCB rules (available online) state: REMOVAL OF NATURAL FEATURES. Mushrooms, asparagus, nuts, fruits, and berries may be harvested. Any other plant material, bird nests, rock formations, or cultural artifacts may not be altered or removed. Use of chain saws is prohibited.
- A field mouse tunnel in the snow.
- Invasive species, such as garlic mustard and multi-floral rose.
- Winter habits of skunks. Specifically, while a skunk does not hibernate in the winter, they enter into a state called torpor, where their metabolism slows and allows the skunk to survive without being active. He also pointed out that if you encounter a skunk stamping its feet, RUN, as it is about to spray you.
The hike lasted about an hour and, with little snow cover, was an easy walk on fairly flat land.
There are other trails and amenities at Jakway Park. For a full list parks and events, visit www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan.aspx online.
Cedar Rock
“One of my favorite events is the First Day Hike,” said Cedar Rock Park Manager Katie Hund. “People just slowing down to enjoy the quiet beauty of our parks.”
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, who oversee the state parks, “At least 4,358 hikers took part in First Day Hikes in 49 Iowa state parks, the highest attendance since the annual event began in 2012.”
That was fairly true for the Cedar Rock hike, which attracted more than 100 hikers, plus two winter weather equipped dogs.
The Cedar Rock hike also featured State Geologist Dr. Keith Schilling. Schilling, who is a research scientist with IIHR – Hydroscience & Engineering at the University of Iowa (IIHR stood for the Iowa Institute of Hydraulic Research, but in 2002 the name was officially changed).
Before starting the hike, Schilling gave an overview of the geology of Iowa and how the glaciers carved the ground. Of the estimated nine glacial events, the most recent taking place a mere 10,000 years ago, Buchanan County was most impacted by the Iowan Surface glacier.
After heading behind the visitor center, the hikers followed Toad Trail through a prairie on the way to the Walter residence and River Pavilion. Along the way, Hund paused to speak about the prairie and the native grasses, while small pollinator-friendly seed balls were distributed. Hikers were invited to toss a seed ball or two into the prairie where it would germinate in the warmer weather.
The stop was also a good place for Schilling to talk about an upcoming project to dredge part of a silted-in oxbow on the Wapsipinicon River to allow water to meander through and clean nutrients. Schilling said oxbows in a watershed can reduce the amount of nutrients, like nitrogen, up to 40 percent. Oxbows are also useful in flood mitigation. They can slow the flow of water to allow it more time to be absorbed into the soil.
At the Cedar Rock home, Hund spoke briefly about the residence, specifically the flat roof of the Frank Lloyd Wright Prairie-style structure. She also spoke about other projects coming in the spring – an historic structure report and a cabin restoration.
“Kirkwood Community College carpentry students and the Friends of Cedar Rock will re-roof, repair, and restore the green cabin,” said Hund. “My goal is to make it into a day retreat for artists/writers to use. It’s small, so it’d be a good use for the space.”
She hopes the project will be complete by May.
“Beautiful weather and comfortable temperatures helped spark participation numbers,” said Todd Coffelt, Parks, Forests and Preserves bureau chief at the DNR. “This is just the first of many outdoor events being planned to celebrate the state park centennial in 2020, so get ready for a fun year.”
Look for more information on centennial celebration opportunities at www.iowadnr.gov/parks2020. For more activities at Cedar Rock, visit www.iowadnr.gov or the Friends of Cedar Rock website www.friendsofcedarrock.org, or Friends of Cedar Rock on Facebook.