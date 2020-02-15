INDEPENDENCE – In 2002, Andrea Neeley, the daughter of Bruce and Jeannie Neeley, graduated from Independence High School and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to further her education at Vanderbilt University. While there, she completed a double major in religious studies and Jewish studies, a path that led to her eventually converting to Judaism. Andrea took the Hebrew name Ayelet, which means “the light before dawn,” and moved to Berkeley, California.
After only a short time there, the opportunity came up for her to move to Mexico.
“I moved there in 2006 and lived in Mexico City for three years as an elementary school English teacher at a Jewish private school. I met my husband Daniel in Mexico at a rabbi’s house during a Shabbat meal.”
Shabbat, or Sabbath, is a weekly Jewish holy day. It begins just before sundown on Friday when Jews gather for a special meal and prayers. Then, until sundown on Saturday, they rest, attend synagogue, and do no work, in keeping with the Biblical command to keep the Sabbath day “holy,” which means set apart for God.
After Ayelet and Daniel got married, they decided to take their new life to the Holy Land and made a permanent move to Israel. In Israel, she returned to full-time teaching, but this time as an instructor of Torah at several women’s institutes in Jerusalem.
“My students are usually in their 20s and come to Israel to learn more about their heritage and Judaism. I also do a lot of informal Jewish education via social media [Instagram, Facebook, YouTube].”
Torah refers to the books Christians call the Old Testament, which are pillars in both the Jewish and Christian faiths. They recount the history of Israel, of God’s interactions with humanity, and contain timeless wisdom for anyone seeking meaning and purpose in life.
As Rabbi Tzvi Freeman explains it, “Torah tells you what the Creator desires from His creation, and how it will be achieved.”
After a decade of living in Israel, Ayelet has had plenty of interesting experiences, but most of them not as scary as many Americans would think when they hear she is living in the Middle East.
“I think people get the wrong idea because of the news. They only hear about us when something ‘newsworthy’ happens, so they miss out on the fact that most of the time things are pretty calm and pretty amazing. Plus the food is fabulous.
“Israel is a very small country – about the size of New Jersey. But it is full of deserts, forests, green fields, beaches, mountains, lakes, and valleys. It is also really wild to read stories from the Bible and realize that you live where all that happened. I teach the books of Samuel at one school, and my students can get on a bus and in about 40 minutes see where King David lived. It’s very cool.
“But other than that, it’s a fairly normal place. I live in the city, so we don’t own a car. We can walk to the grocery store, the pharmacy, shopping, my daughter’s school, and I take the bus to work. Israeli kids are very independent, and the neighborhoods are very safe, so my seven- and 8-year-olds go to the corner store with my debit card and buy things when we need them.
“Where we live, people lead pretty simple lives – our family of six lives in a three-bedroom, 970-square-foot apartment, but that’s pretty standard here. Israelis are also famously direct. So they will tell you if your child’s coat isn’t buttoned and it’s cold out. Or the cashier will make you go get another can of something if there is a good sale on two. Or an older woman on the bus will hold your child while you pay, and you’ll come back to her wiping their nose. We are all family here and, despite being a big city, it has a small-town feel.”
Ayelet and her husband, who is a religious scholar and teacher, have four children now, and their mixed American, Mexican and Jewish heritage has given them a very multicultural home.
“The [kids] are all trilingual Hebrew, Spanish, and English like their parents. It makes for a funny mix, but somehow it works.”
Life in Jerusalem has been good to Ayelet, but there are times where she feels the distance. “I miss seeing my dad. He comes to visit us, but it’s hard being so far away, especially with kids.”
If you ever feel the urge to close that distance and visit the Holy Land yourself, she highly recommends it.
“Everyone should come visit Israel at least once in their life! Float in the Dead Sea, see Jerusalem, visit the Holy sites, go to the beautiful beaches, have some falafel...it’s totally worth it!”