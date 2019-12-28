INDEPENDENCE – Craig Johnson, executive director of Heartland Acres Agribition Center, shared with readers the sad news about the passing of Red Neck Tony, the Texas Longhorn steer that called Heartland Acres home for almost 12 years. Tony was nearly 20 years old, so he had spent the better part of his adult life at Heartland Acres.
Tony came to Heartland Acres in 2007 and lived a carefree life. Being a popular sight along Highway 20, Tony was visible to all who passed by the Heartland Acres campus. He reigned over several pens and pastures and wanted for nothing.
School children visiting on a field trip always got a kick out of seeing the large longhorn steer as he lay in his pasture. Most school tours happen mid- to late-morning, which put Tony in one of his usual napping spots on the hill or in a low-lying area of his pasture.
Red Neck Tony will be missed.
Originally published on November 16.