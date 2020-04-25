Lifelong Iowa resident and former Independence Bulletin Journal Editor Ben Frotscher, 36, has been on a quest to do something that (I wouldn’t think) has ever been done. He is on a pursuit to play every golf course in the state of Iowa and, if it wasn’t for this darn virus, he would most likely accomplish this massive feat this year.
At the most recent unscientific tally of golf courses within the borders of the Hawkeye State, there are 396 different courses. Frotscher has played 388 of them. If you include the 19 more he has played that have since closed, he’s teed it up at over 400 courses in his home state!
When asked when he was introduced to golf, Frotscher said, “My first round of golf was 25 years ago. My family was in eastern Iowa visiting relatives. My uncle, Jerry Stoefen, and his son, Jake Stoefen, were going golfing while we were there, and they asked if I wanted to tag along. I’d never golfed before, but my uncle said not to worry because we were going to a course that didn’t care about that kind of stuff. My uncle happened to have a mismatched set of clubs in the garage, and off we went to the now-closed Credit Island Golf Course in the Quad Cities.” (The course flooded easily, being situated near the Mississippi River.)
Frotscher was around 10 years old when he played his first round of golf, so his recollection isn’t good, but it certainly made an impression on him.
“I don’t remember much of the round, but I do remember that we were on a par 3 and my tee shot landed on the green, and I wound up making par. I thought, ‘Well, this isn’t so bad.’ And I’ve never given up the sport since,” he said.
After that first round, Frotscher remembers getting a few lessons and starting to golf on a regular basis at his local golf course – Gowrie Golf and Country Club, a nine-hole track in north-central Iowa.
Frotscher said that golf became an obsession early on. “I started to golf on a nearly daily basis while I was in high school. I played on varsity all four years at my small high school in north-central Iowa. I think that’s when I really started to enjoy playing courses other than my home course.”
There was a point, back in college, when Frotscher made the decision to set a unique goal.
He stated, “I started to throw the idea around while I was in college, more than 15 years ago. During my senior year in high school, I had a really up-and-down season, shooting anything from the high 30s to low 50s in competition. I loved golf, but I knew college golf wasn’t in the cards.”
He continued, “So, I decided to start playing courses in and around my college town. I would generally stack my class schedule so that I had a free morning or afternoon each semester so that I could have time for golf. My goal – over the past 15 years or so – has been to play around 20 courses in the state each year. It’s been a slow and steady process, and now entering 2020, I have eight courses left to play (six public, two private).”
Frotscher also noted that something people may not know about the Iowa golf scene is that, outside of North Dakota, Iowa has the most golf courses per capita.
“We have a lot of great small-town, nine-hole courses.”
Frotscher also added that we also have some of the most well-known course designers represented around the state.
- Tom Bendelow probably has his name on the most golf courses in Iowa, including Dubuque Golf and Country Club, Elmwood Country Club (Marshalltown), Fort Dodge Country Club, Mason City Country Club, Ottumwa Country Club, and Sioux City Country Club
- Harry Colt and Charles Hugh Alison designed the Davenport Country Club
- Willie Dunn Jr. designed the nine-hole Algona Country Club in northern Iowa
- Pete Dye designed both 18-hole courses at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club
- Tom Fazio designed Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines
- Keith Foster designed The Harvester Club, located 30 minutes northeast of Des Moines
- Rees Jones worked on two Iowa golf courses – Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in northwest Iowa and Riverside Casino and Golf Resort south of Iowa City
- Perry Maxwell designed Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames
- Arnold Palmer designed the Tournament Club of Iowa, which is located in the Des Moines area
- Donald Ross originally designed the Cedar Rapids Country Club
When asked about specifics when it comes to the golf courses he’s played – such as the best and worst courses, Frotscher shared the following:
Course most people would say is the best course in Iowa: The Harvester, Rhodes
Course that is actually the best course in Iowa (Frotscher’s opinion): Davenport Country Club
Most underrated course: Cedar Rapids Country Club
Most difficult course to get on was (or still is): Talons of Tuscany, privately owned by an Iowa businessman, in Ankeny
Best par 3 hole: “Des Moines Golf and Country Club, North Course, No. 12 – horseshoe-shaped green with a bunker in the middle and water in front. From back to front, the green spans almost 100 yards. I think that’s what makes this par 3 my favorite – you may be hitting a lot of different irons into the green, depending on pin position. If you’re playing the back tees, the hole can range from 160 to 194 yards!”
Best par 4 hole: “No. 16 at Davenport Country Club, dubbed ‘Hole of Grief’ because Sam Snead knocked his tee shot into Spencer Creek that runs along the hole, losing his chance of winning The Western Open in 1951 (believed to be the first-ever televised golf tournament). The tee shot is a challenge. You can’t go too far to the right or you’ll have no shot at the green. Too far left and you’re in the creek. I also knocked mine into the creek on the left.”
Best par 5 hole: “No. 9 at Davenport Country Club. I still remember playing the hole with three guys I’d never met before and everyone’s reaction was, “Whoa!” It’s a straightaway par-5, with a creek running down the right side of the tight fairway and massive trees guarding the left side. You’ll be nervous on the tee, especially if you slice. You better hit it straight on your two or three shots, because if you don’t, you’re going to end up with a big number.”
Most unique golf course: Ida Grove Golf and Country Club – Ida Grove is known for its castles and castle-like structures in Iowa. The golf course is no different, featuring draw-bridge across a creek on the course.
Most difficult course: “More than a decade ago, I played Fairview Hills Golf Course in Malvern, which is located just southeast of the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. It was a nice small-town golf course with one unique wrinkle – it had AstroTurf greens. You basically had to treat it like a British Open course and bump and run anything onto the green, because my shots were not holding on the fly. I did hear that they tore out the AstroTurf greens a few years ago and built grass greens, so that’s terrific.”
Best score: “During my travels around Iowa, I’ve been fortunate to card two 2-under-par rounds on nine-hole golf courses in Clarksville and Lynnville. My best 18-hole round was with my friend, Tyler, at Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City. I shot a 2-over-par 74 on a hot, summer day.”
Worst Score: “Probably my worst nine-hole round traveling around Iowa was at West Union Country Club in northeast Iowa. It’s a tight nine-hole course, and I remember that I could do no right on the way to a 46 on the par-36 layout. For 18-hole rounds, I think one of my worst rounds in the state was at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids, the course PGA Tour pro Zach Johnson grew up on. I shot a forgettable 47 on the front nine, but I did hit a few good shots and about made a hole in one on the back nine to salvage an 89.”
Best “whatever your thing is” (everyone has thing – flags, food, bunkers, tee markers, scorecard, etc.): “I have every scorecard of every round I’ve ever played, except for my first round at Credit Island. I also collect golf pencils from the courses I’ve played.”
Favorite golf destination outside of Iowa: A few years ago, I went on a weeklong golf trip with my friend, Josh, to Canada and swung into northern Idaho and Montana. Some beautiful golf courses and some mostly good golf!”
Best course ever played: Pebble Beach
Frotscher has eight golf courses yet to play here in Iowa, and he hopes to get them in this year. They are:
1. The Ridge Golf Club, Sioux Center
2. Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort, Larchwood
3. Willow Creek Golf Course, LeMars
4. Whispering Creek Golf Club, Sioux City
5. Sun Valley Golf Course, Sioux City
6. Echo Valley Country Club, Norwalk
7. Westpointe Golf Course, Urbandale
8. Talons of Tuscany Golf Club, Ankeny
Frotscher says that once he plays out his eight courses left to achieve, his next big goal would be to play a course in every state, then a round of golf on every continent that has a golf course. So far, he’s played in 25 states and on three continents (North America, Europe, and Asia).
If you want to monitor Frotscher’s progress, you can follow him on Instagram: @frotsch84.