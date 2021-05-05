INDEPENDENCE – Weather was much better this week then the previous two weeks, but it made it difficult for track crew to keep moisture on the racing surface. It may have been the 80s with sunshine, but unfortunately the combination of this and a strong southwest wind meant as quick water was put down it vapored. One hundred and thirty-two cars still made it an exciting night of racing on Casey’s Night at the Races. Final checkered flag was displayed at 10:27 p.m.
Sport Compacts had a special initial $500 to win but after TBG Advance Tuning & Performance, Brad Built (Brad Chandler) and Denny Henniga added money to the winner’s share making it $1,100 to win. TBG also added $50 to each position from second through third. Curt Gibbs and War Turtle Racing each added money to the Hard Charger Award.
First feature of the night was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 16-lap feature event. The caution came before a single lap was scored when Ethan Krall spun in turn four on the start. “Nitro” Nate Albrant took the top spot early but again the caution came out on lap one when several cars got together in turn one and two. The caution came out again on the restart when Kole Quam spun in turn two.
Lap two, five cars got together in turn one. Albrant got a great restart pulled away only to see one more caution on lap 10 when Ethan Krall and Dawn Krall got together in turn one. Albrant held off Brian Kauffman and Tony Olson to take the feature win. Kauffman, Tony Olson, DJ Clendenen, and Scott Busch round out top five.
Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20-lap feature was next on to the Speedway. Cole Mather took off right where he left off a week ago by taking the race lead; however, just after lap one was scored, the caution came out when Matt Burmeister spun in turn one. Mather pulled away only to see the caution again on lap four when a handful of cars got together in turn two. Mather was determined to not be denied the victory despite two more cautions on laps seven and 13. Mather took the victory ahead of Tom Schmitt, Scooter Dulin, Philip Holtz, and Jarod Weepie.
It was then time for the three wide 20-lap Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts feature event. Before a single lap was scored in the books, the caution came out when Andrew Bieber, Justin Anderson, Mitch Balol, Joseph Hempstead, and Steve Knight met in turn two. Jake Benischek led the first lap before a caution came out again for Adam Gates and Jerry Coopman in turn two. Benischek got a great restart and pulled away looking to be taking the easy win until the caution came out again on lap 16 for Timothy Hanson in turn two. Benischek held on to take the $1,100 pay day and the win. Nate Coopman was second, Nathan Chandler was third, Jerry Coopman worked his way back to fourth place, and Cristian Grady was fifth.
Kolton Osborn led the first lap of the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12-lap feature event before Dale Schwamman took the lead away on lap two. The caution came out on lap three when Reggie Rema spun in turn three and four. Schwamman held off Osborn and Tyler Carey on the restart until a caution came out on lap 10, when Rema spun in turn one. Schwamman went on to take feature win. Osborn held on for second. Tyler Carey was third, Bryce Carey was fourth, and Carson James was fifth.
Before a single lap was completed in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20-lap feature event, the caution came out when four cars get together in turn one. Rod McDonald wrestled the lead away from Kip Siems and pulled away. McDonald looked to be heading on to the easy victory but Mike Burbridge reeled him in late. Burbridge could not get by McDonald though. With McDonald taking the win, Burbridge finished second. Siems, Josh Barta, and Derrick Stewart finished third through fifth, respectively.
Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 16-lap feature saw Luke Bird grab the early race lead after fending off Shawn Kuennen. The only caution came out on lap three when Trenton Neuhaus spun in turn one. Bird again held off Kuennen on the restart and went on to take the feature win. Kuennen finished second, Kaden Reynolds worked his way to third, Jim Ball Jr was fourth, and Justin Hanson was fifth.
Final feature of the night was the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models 25-lap feature event. Logan Duffy wrestled the early race lead from veteran Curt Martin. Duffy pulled away while Martin had to fend off Ben Seemann and Eric Pollard. Duffy looked to be cruising to victory until starting to miss his mark allowing Martin to get within a car length. Duffy managed to hang on to take the win. Martin, Pollard, Darren Ackerman, and Seemann round out the top five.
Next Saturday, May 8, is Midwest Motors Special Night at the Independence Motor Speedway featuring Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models, Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds, Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods, Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks, Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars (Micro Mods), and Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts. Hot laps scheduled at 5:30 p.m., Racing at 6 p.m.
The following Saturday is Albert Auto Night at the Independence Motor Speedway. Keep your eyes out to see what the crew from Albert Auto has in store for May 15.
For more information about Independence Motor Speedway, check out jjamracing.net or independencemotorspeedway.myracepass.com or like the Facebook page Independence Motor Speedway or contact promoter Mick Trier at 515-201-5526 or track manager Justin Temeyer at 563-920-2867
IMCA Late Models Presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (25 laps): 1. 14 Logan Duffy (Independence); 2. 45 Curt Martin (Independence); 3. P7 Eric Pollard (Peosta); 4. 53 Darren Ackerman (Elk Run Heights); 5. 60S Ben Seemann (Waterloo); 6. 8R Sean Johnson (Independence); 7. 5W Scott Welsh (Cedar Rapids); 8. 192 Chase Jermeland (Decorah); 9. 23 Austin Russell (Evansdale).
Heat (10 laps): 1. Duffy; 2. Pollard; 3. Seemann; 4. Martin; 5. Johnson; 6. Welsh; 7. Ackerman; 8. Jermeland; 9. Russell.
IMCA Modifieds Presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps): 1. 49 Rod McDonald (Manchester); 2. 11B Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 3. 16SS Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 4. 415 Josh Barta (Cedar Falls); 5. 43 Derrick Stewart (Ainsworth); 6. 27M Mark Schulte (Delhi); 7. 10K Ronn Laurtizen (La Porte City); 8. 21 Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 9. F7 Patrick Flannagan (Cedar Rapids); 10. 71C Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 11. 3H Jason Briese (Cleghorn); 12. 88 Jarrett Brown (Ainsworth); 13. 8X Josh Roney (Postville); 14. 5 Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 15. 12 Bret Ramsey (Waterloo); 16. 73 Greg Kastli (Waterloo); 17. 08B Chad Dugan (Waukon); 18. 57B Dennis Betzer (Central City); 19. 01 Ed Thomas (Waterloo); 20. 3K Brady Kohls (Waterloo); 21. 9 Ben Metcalf (Evansdale); 22. 17 Brady Kohrs (Independence); 23. 41P Keith Pittman (Waterloo).
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. Lauritzen; 2. McDonald; 3. Barta; 4. Cordes; 5. Betzer; 6. Metcalf; 7. Dugan; 8. Kohrs.
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. Siems; 2. Schulte; 3. Burbridge; 4. Stewart; 5. Morehouse; 6. Briese; 7. Roney; 8. Thomas.
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. Chipp; 2. Brown; 3. Pittman; 4. Flannagan; 5. Kastli; 6. Ramsey; 7. Kohls.
IMCA Stock Cars Presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (20 laps): 1. 74C Cole Mather (Oelwein); 2. 18 Tom Schmitt (Independence); 3. 3T Scooter Dulin (Cedar Rapids); 4. 7H Philip Holtz (Manchester); 5. 3 Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 6. JR3 Jason Hocken (Independence); 7. 8 Braxton Franks (Cedar Rapids); 8. 20B Matt Burmeister (Denver); 9. 115 Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 10. 6X Bob Ahrendsen (Cedar Rapids); 11. 27R Joshua Roosa (Dumont); 12. 72H Miciah Hidlebaugh (Adel); 13. 4R Riley Hanson (Vinton); 14. 171 Buck Swanson (Reinbeck); 15. 24R Adam Johnson (Independence); 16. 23 Tyler Travis (Vinton); 17. 16 Rob Twaites (Waterloo); 18. 47 Brayton Boyer (St Lucas); 19. 22K Kevin Rose (Waterloo); 20. 4JR Russell Damme Jr (Waterloo); 21. 19J Jay Schmidt (Tama); 22. 14C Leah Wroten (Independence).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Schmidt; 2. Swanson; 3. Damme; 4. Hanson; 5. Travis; 6. Twaites; 7. Wroten; 8. Rose.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Mather; 2. Dulin; 3. Schmitt; 4. Holtz; 5. Ahrendsen; 6. Burmeister; 7. Weepie.
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Hocken; 2. Chesmore; 3. Hidlebaugh; 4. Johnson; 5. Franks; 6. Roosa; 7. Boyer.
IMCA Sport Mods Presented by Burco Sales
Feature (16 laps): 1. 88N Nate Albrant (Clear Lake); 2. K9 Brian Kauffman (Reinbeck); 3. T23 Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 4. 5C DJ Clendenen (Clear Lake); 5. 71B Scott Busch (Cuba City, Wis.); 6. 66 Terry Johnson (Waterloo); 7. 88K Cole Quam (Waterloo); 8. 717 Dawn Krall (Evansdale); 9. 17 Ethan Krall (Evansdale); 10. 82T Brett Thomas (Cedar Rapids); 11. K3 Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids); 12. B21 Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 13. 13 Robert Patava (Vinton); DNS 35JR Justin Becker (Bernard); DNS 22JR Brady Hilmer (Dysart).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Becker; 2. Kauffman; 3. Kyle Olson; 4. Albrant; 5. Ethan Krall; 6. Hilmer; 7. Dawn Krall; 8. Johnson.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Busch; 2. Tony Olson; 3. Thomas; 4. Tharp; 5. Clendenen; 6. Patava; 7. Quam.
IMCA Hobby Stocks Presented by Albert Auto
Feature (16 laps): 1. 88 Luke Bird (Winthrop); 2. 35B Shawn Kuennen (Hazleton); 3. 1 Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 4. 7B Jim Ball Jr (Independence); 5. 23 Justin Hanson (Hawkeye); 6. 24T Tyler Ollendieck (Tripoli); 7. 82 Billy Rhoades (Maynard); 8. 11R Braden Richards (Madrid); 9. 4 Russ Olson (Cedar Rapids); 10. 18S Gary Ollendieck (Sumner); 11. 7N Trenton Neuhaus (Quasqueton); 12. 27B Tyler Ball (Independence); 13. 3 Dalton Weepie (Dunkerton); 14. 17B Tyler Ball (Independence); 15. 55 Vince Buchholz (Cedar Falls); 16. 10 Chris Pittman (Dunkerton); 17. 35 Luke Schluetter (New Hampton); 18. 18X Dreu Kueker (Maynard).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Kuennen; 2. Tyler Ollendieck; 3. Kueker; 4. Neuhaus; 5. Buchholz; 6. Weepie.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Bird; 2. Richards; 3. Rhoades; 4. Gary Ollendieck; 5. Schluetter; 5. Tyler Ball.
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Reynolds; 2. Hanson; 3. Jim Ball Jr; 4. Olson; 5. Pittman; 6. Garrett Ball.
Indee Cars Presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps): 1. 25 Dale Schwamman (Fort Atkinson); 2. 72 Kolton Osborn (Janesville); 3. 9C Tyler Carey (Nashua); 4. 85 Bryce Carey (Nashua); 5. 33J Carson James (Winthrop); 6. 74 Dave Rossburg (Arlington); 7. T25 Logan Takes (Coggon); 8. 93 Chase Brunscheen (Dyersville); 9. 71B Scott Busch (Cuba City, Wis.); 10. 33 Jayden West (Des Moines); 11. 0 Reggie Rema (Clermont); 12. 79 Matt Dales (Independence); 13. 51C Carlos Vergara (Ankeny); DNS 17X Derek Xayasouk (Cedar Rapids); DNS 12A Daniel Andersen (Jesup).
Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. Tyler Carey; 2. Osborn; 3. Schwamman; 4. Takes; 5. Bryce Carey; 6. West; 7. Vergara; DNS Rossburg.
Heat 2 (6 laps): 1. Rema; 2. James; 3. Brunscheen; 4. Dales; 5. Busch; 6. Xayasouk; 7. Andersen.
Sport Compacts Presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (20 Laps): 1. 3 Jake Benischek (Durant); 2. 9 Nate Coopman (Mankato, Minn.); 3. 57 Nathan Chandler (Norway); 4. 9X Jerry Coopman (Mankato, Minn.); 5. 89 Cristian Grady (Cedar Rapids); 6. 92 Justin Anderson (Holmen, Wis.); 7. 85 Lukas Rick (Urbana); 8. 22X Jeremiah Anderson (La Crosse, Wis.); 9. 11H Justin Hempstead (Manchester); 10. 30 Justin Vargason (Waukon); 11. 2 Tommy Hansen (Decorah); 12. 29 Timothy Hanson (New Hampton); 13. 69M Jeremy Wheeler (Vinton); 14. 95 Thomas Werning (Urbana); 15. 25 Michael Pittman (Steamboat Rock); 16. 4E Trevor Forey (Waverly); 17. 69X William Michel (Columbus Junction); 18. 10 Logan Clausen (Atkins); 19. 73B Andrew Bieber (Independence); 20. 17N Nicole Miller (Waverly); 21. 85X Nathan Forey (Waverly); 22. 007 Adam Gates (Marion); 23. 15M Zeke Wheeler (Vinton); 24. 31D Blake Driscol (Dysart); 25. 86 Mitch Balol (Lawler); 26. 56 Joseph Hempstead (Manchester); 27. 10A Steve Knight (Waterloo); DNS 24 Korey Lana (Center Point); DNS 7X Zach Marmann (Elkader); DNS 87C Jay Crabill (Cedar Rapids).
Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. Balol; 2. Beinschek; 3. Jerry Coopman; 4. Grady; 5. Hansen; 6. Werning; 7. Miller; 8. Nathan Forey.
Heat 2 (6 laps): 1. Gates; 2. Clausen; 3. Rick; 4. Vargason; 5. Justin Anderson; 6. Driscol; 7. Jeremiah Anderson; 8. Trevor Forey.
Heat 3 (6 laps): 1. Chandler; 2. Nate Coopman; 3. Hanson; 4. Bieber; 5. Jeremy Wheeler; 6. Pittman; 7. Crabill.
Heat 4 (6 laps): 1. Zeke Wheeler; 2. Lana; 3. Michel; 4. Justin Hempstead; 5. Joseph Hempstead; 6. Marmann; 7. Knight.