WINTHROP – Betty Gaffney, 95, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Wednesday afternoon, February 12, 2020, at Lexington Estate, Independence, Iowa.

Services are pending at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop.

