JESUP – The Denver Cyclones came to town Wednesday night for an NICL Conference matchup. A 6-run third inning was the downfall for the J-Hawks, as they lost this one, 9-5.
Jesup was down 6-0, but kept chipping away, an inning at a time, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the big inning.
Senior backstop Cole Oberbroeckling went 2 for 4 on the night, including a home run and driving in 2 runs. Junior shortstop Brodie Kresser was 1 for 3 and scored a run. Junior rightfielder Gavin Nolan added a hit in 3 at-bats and scored a run. Sophomore leftfielder Brody Clark-Hurlbert had a single and scored once. Junior three-bagger Jace Pilcher had a single and scored a run. Eighth grader second baseman Jack Miller added a hit and an RBI (runs batted in).
Box Score
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Denver 0 0 6 1 1 0 1 9
Jesup 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 5
Next Up
The J-Hawks will host Starmont in the first round of regionals on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.