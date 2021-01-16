WINTHROP – Is a Buccaneer a Pirate? Or a Pirate a Buccaneer? Any who, the 17th Century Buccaneers were known for being sharpshooters, but on Tuesday night the Pirates of Alburnett outshot the Buccaneers and left with the win in a girls’ basketball tilt.
The Lady Bucs started strong, jumping out to a 6-point lead at the end of the first frame, and continued to grow that lead into the second period, outscoring the Pirates 9-2 and taking a comfortable 25-12 lead into halftime.
“It was a tale of two halves last night. We played one of the best halves of basketball we have played all year,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck. “Our passing, pressing, alertness on defense, and shooting were fun to watch.”
Well, that feeling of comfort didn’t last long as Alburnett came out in the third quarter and dominated the Bucs, 21-9, and East Buchanan held a slim 34-33 lead after three.
“They made an adjustment at their high post, and she jumped-started them, scoring the first couple buckets in the middle of our zone,” added Reck. “They hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and erased our 13-point halftime lead in a hurry. Credit to Alburnett, who made shots in the second half, and we didn’t.”
Alburnett would win the fourth quarter, 10-6, and close this game out at the free throw line, winning 43-40. This was a heartbreaking loss for the Bucs on their home court in a game that looked promising at the beginning. But you have to play four quarters.
“We got every loose ball and rebound in the first half, and they got every one of them in the second half,” continued Reck. ”Our girls are resilient, we will bounce back.”
Alburnett has a really good guard, Megan Neighbor, who did a great job on the Bucs’ star point guard Lauren Donlea, who was held to 4 points.
“Alburnett does a really good job helping in their man-to-man defense,” said Reck. “Whenever Lauren would drive, she would be met by two or three girls in the paint quickly to stop her getting to the hoop. Second half, she couldn’t get in a groove. Kudos to Alburnett, they were not going to let her penetrate in the lane.”
Junior Lara Fox was outstanding for the Bucs, scoring 18, matching her career high, and also brought down 12 rebounds.
Sophomore Averiel Brady dropped in 9 points and added 6 rebounds, while junior Lacy Anderegg scored 6 points. Donlea had 3 steals, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists to go with her 4 points. Senior Olivia Fangman contributed with 3 points, and senior Lily Hersom had 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.
1 2 3 4 T
Alburnett 10 2 21 10 43
East Buchanan 16 9 9 6 40
The Lady Bucs drop to 6-5 on the season and were back on their home court on Friday night, hosting Starmont (3-10). Game stats and analysis will be in next Wednesday’s paper. The girls will be on the road next Tuesday, traveling to No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (12-0).