WATERLOO – The Black Hawk County Master Gardeners will sponsor a fall garden symposium on Saturday, November 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Avenue, in Waterloo.
There will be four presentations:
• Susan Appleget Hurst, editor of Country Gardens magazine, presenting “Landscaping”
• David Layton, Prairie States Mushroom Club, presenting “Mushrooming in Iowa”
• Deb Walser, Linn County Master Gardener, presenting “Invasive Plants”
• Lindsey Smith, Reiman Gardens plant curator, presenting “Buck Roses”
Cost for the day is $30 per person and includes snacks, drinks, and handouts. The Gardeners’ Shopping Mall is open to the public in addition to attendees, and vendors will have a wide variety of items for sale.
Contact Steven Eilers, 319-234-6811, at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to register. Preregistration is encouraged but will be available at the door at 8 a.m. on November 2.