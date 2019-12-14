INDEPENDENCE – A “Blue Christmas” service will be held at The Living Water Church, 113 2nd Avenue NE, on Wednesday, December 18, from 7 to 8 p.m.
For some people, the holidays are not easy. Anyone experiencing sadness, hardship, loss, or difficulty of any kind during this Christmas season is welcome to come and be a part of love, healing, togetherness, and understanding at this special service with Holy Communion for anyone grieving for any reason.
Coffee, juice, and snacks will follow for those wishing to stick around for fellowship. Call Pastor John Sheda at 319-334-6723 for more information. We care!