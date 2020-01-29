INDEPENDENCE – Independence Light & Power Board of Trustees approved a 6.94 percent rate decrease for residential customers at its January 23, 2020, meeting. The 6.94 percent rate decrease is the result of lowering the residential energy rate from $0.11533/kWh to $0.10733/kWh. On average, Independence Light & Power residential customers consume 667 kWh each month. The 6.94 percent rate reduction will equate to about $5.33 in savings per month.
The approved rate reduction marks the third time Independence Light & Power has decreased residential energy rates since 2013. Prior to the first rate reduction in 2013, the residential rate was $.1498/kWh. Since then, the average residential customer has seen their monthly electric utility bill decrease by 19.23 percent. In 2012, the average consumption of 667 kWh would have resulted in a monthly bill of $113.42 (including the monthly service charge). With the latest rate reduction, that same 667 kWh consumption will now cost residential customers $91.59, a decrease of $21.82 from 2012.
“For the past several years, our core mission has been to provide the best service at the lowest possible price,” said Kevin Sidles, General Manager of Independence Light & Power. “This latest rate reduction is a direct result of the hard work and commitment by our employees and board members to fulfill that mission. We are pleased to implement the new rate effective immediately.”
Independence Light & Power is a locally owned, not-for-profit electric and telecommunications utility serving residents and businesses in Independence, Iowa. They are one of 51 public power utilities that are member-owners of wholesale power provider and joint action agency WPPI Energy.