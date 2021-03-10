INDEPENDENCE – Senior Grace Bohlken will continue her academic and athletic career playing volleyball for Grandview College in Des Moines.
Surrounded by family, coaches, and teammates, Bohlken signed on the dotted line last Friday afternoon at the Independence High School.
Bohlken is the daughter of Jill and Erik Bohlken. She has a younger sister, Megann.
Bohlken decided to attend Grandview College over the likes of Central College, Columbia College, Simpson College, Coe College, Southwest Missouri State, and a few others. She stated that it was a good fit for her.
“I chose Grandview because it was a great fit academically,” said Bohlken, “and their volleyball program is very successful.”
Coaches for Grandview are Tina Carter, Makani Cantor, and Devon Wells.
Bohlken was second team WaMaC All-Conference in 2020 and was honorable mention in 2019. She is a member of the National Honor Society and earned academic all-conference as well as Silver Cord recognition.
Other than starring for the Mustangs during the school year, Bohlken was also a part of the Club Iowa Juniors team out of Waterloo for six years.
Besides volleyball, Bohlken also lettered in soccer.
When asked who her biggest influences were, Bohlken said that she would like to recognize those who have influenced her success throughout the years.
“Club teammates, coaches, high school teammates, Joe Schmidt, Jess Conklin, my family, and friends.” added Bohlken.
Her favorite memories from her time spent on the Mustang volleyball team are all the team camps and beating CPU her senior year.