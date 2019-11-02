Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library and the Falcon Civic Center teamed up for the annual Boo Bash on Friday, October 25. Kids could make crafts, get a photo, play games, and enjoy scary temporary tattoos and fun face painting.

