INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library and the Falcon Civic Center teamed up for the annual Boo Bash on Friday, October 25. Kids could make crafts, get a photo, play games, and enjoy scary temporary tattoos and fun face painting.
Boo Bash is a hit
Tari Robertson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 32°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 32°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:41:57 AM
- Sunset: 05:59:36 PM
- Dew Point: 36°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Can't Hide Our Pride
- Mustangs travel to Pella for first round playoff game
- Independence advances to regional finals
- Robert Joseph Richard
- Rural broadband is key to 21st century success
- Upcoming changes for Buffalo Bells 4-H Club
- Halloween 2019
- Mustangs gallop to first district title in school history
- Jerry P. Carstens
- Mustangs gallop to first district title in school history
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.