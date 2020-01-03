INDEPENDENCE — The Oelwein boys bowling team left Lucky 10 Lanes with an 8-pin victory on Friday, Dec. 20. The Independence girls won by forfeit.
The Huskies boys won the match with their baker games, finishing with an overall pin count of 2,476 to Indee’s 2,468.
Indee’s match score average so far this season is 2,484.
The Indee boys led Oelwein after the individual round, 1,642 to 1,632.
“It came right down to the last few frames to determine the outcome,” said Indee head coach Todd Lamphier.
Indee’s Alex Sturbaum rolled his team’s high series of 410 (193 first game and 217 second). Ethan Gonzalez had a 382 series (159, 223), Kolby Short a 303 (153, 150), Nolan Reed a 279 (168, 111), and Jonathon Lemley a 268 (142, 126)
In the baker games, Indee rolled games of 123, 146, 182, 184 and 191 for total 826 pins. Oelwein’s baker total was 844.
The Indee boys are 0-3 on the season.
The Indee girls won due to forfeit because Oelwein didn’t have enough girls to fill out a Varsity roster.
Addie Nabholz led Independence with a 338 series (166, 172), followed by Riley Campbell with a 332 (163, 169), Audrey Stephens with a 308 (153, 155), Zoey Ratchford with a 283 (162, 121), Jaden Schwarting with a 266 (132, 266) and Greta Aldrich with a 258 (131,127).
After the singles part of the meet the Indee Girls total pin count was 1,527. During the teams Baker part the Indee girls rolled games of 147, 165, 159, 175 and 167 for total pin count 813.
The Mustangs finished the meet with a total line count of 2,340. Their average team score so far this season is 2,363.
The Indee girls are now 2-1 on the season.
UP NEXT
The teams will be in action again on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Muscatine at L-M Invitational team tournament. Some of the best teams in Iowa will be at this tournament, Lamphier said.