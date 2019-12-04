INDEPENDENCE – Brad Boyle, OD, has joined Advanced Family Eye Care, 1310 1st Street W in Independence.
He was born and raised in New Sharon, Iowa, and graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, where he majored in biology and neuroscience while also playing football for the Kohawks. Four years later, he graduated from Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, where he earned his doctorate in optometry.
Dr. Boyle joined Advanced Family Eye Care earlier this year. He specializes in dry eye treatment, hard-to-fit contact lenses, and emergency care. He also manages glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration,. and many other ocular diseases.
Dr. Boyle enjoys spending time with his wife Michelle, daughter Cora, and dog Myla. He is looking forward to the arrival of his second child in April. During his free time, Dr. Boyle likes to travel, hunt, stay active, and spend time outside.
Dr. Boyle looks forward to meeting you and continuing the quality care that has been established at Advanced Family Eye Care. For an appointment, please call 319-334-6087.