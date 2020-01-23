MAYNARD — The East Buchanan boys basketball team is on a two-game win streak after its 62-34 win over West Central Thursday night in Maynard. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers won 71-51 at Starmont.
West Central is now 2-12 overall. East Buchanan is 3-9.
Tyson Russell led the Buccaneers with 17 points against the Blue Devils, followed by Kaiden Gage with 13.
Logan Wescott led West Central scorers with 11 points, followed by Aiden Nelson with 8.
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB | 13 | 17 | 12 | 20 | — 62
WC | 10 | 11 | 5 | 8 | — 34
Gage scores 24 in Starmont win
On Tuesday in Arlington, Gage led Buccaneer scoring with 24 points, followed by Logan Crawford (13), Russell (11), Keaton Kelly (11), Adam Hackett (6), Kaden Brockmeyer (2), Harley Nelson (2) and Cole Bowden (2).
Russell also has 12 rebounds for a double-double.
The Buccaneers had 35 rebounds, 10 steals and were10-for-12 at the free throw line.
Starmont statistics were not available.
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB | 14 | 23 | 21 | 13 | — 71
ST | 8 | 8 | 15 | 20 | — 51
UP NEXT
East Buchanan travels to Edgewood-Colesburg on Tuesday.