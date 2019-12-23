WILLIAMSBURG — The Independence boys basketball had a long ride home from Williamsburg Friday night after a 51-36 conference set-back.
“We had to really search and beg for overall team energy on Friday night,” said head coach Chad Beatty.
The Mustangs went 11 for 27 from the field and struggled at the free throw line, going 12 of 22.
Injuries continue to hamper the Mustangs. Blake Bartz continues to battle a sprained ankle and Kaleb Lamphier sat out a fair amount of the game with a bloody nose and sprained hand.
“Our 19 turnovers and only15 rebounds on the night didn’t help us either," Beatty said.
Down by 11 at the half, the Mustangs showed some fight with a great 3rd quarter, holding the Raiders to only 5 points and battling back to within one point; 29-30, but as Coach Beatty says, “We couldn’t finish”.
Coach Beatty was quick to praise the play of Koby Beatty and Jesse Ludwig, “they played with high effort and their production followed that”.
Junior Jesse Ludwig came off the bench and lead the way in scoring with 11 points and senior Logan Schmitt added 7. Lamphier and Cameron Ridder tallied 5 points, followed by Ethan McCormick and Beatty with 3. Bartz had 2 points to finish all scoring for the Mustangs.
“We have a much needed Christmas break to fine tune some things for the stretch run,” Beatty said, as his team will continue play on Jan. 3 at home against Mt. Vernon.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Independence 8 11 10 7 — 36
Williamsburg 15 15 5 16 — 51