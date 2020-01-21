HUDSON — Three Jesup players scored in double figures Monday night in the J-Hawks' 1-point road win over Hudson.
Jesup senior Cooper Fuelling scored 16 to lead Jesup, followed by sophomore Carson Lienau (12), and senior Landon Borrett (10). Fuelling was 2-for-4 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 in free throw attempts.
Junior Jase Pilcher added 9 points and sophomore Corbin Fuelling had 3.
The Pirates had a 5-point lead at the half, 28-23, which it expanded to 8 by the end of the third quarter, 43-35.
Jesup, however, owned the final frame, outscoring Hudson 15-6 to get the 50-49 win.
Jesup out-rebounded Hudson 28-15. Lienau collected the game high of eight rebounds.
Hudson managed to get only three offensive rebounds, as Jesup took away second-chance shots by pulling down 17 defensive rebounds.
Jesup is now 3-10 overall. Hudson is 5-5.
Hudson has now lost two games in a row by the score 49-50. Wapsie Valley was the victor on Jan 14.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup | 9 | 14 | 12 | 15 | — 50
Hudson | 9 | 19 | 15 | 6 | — 49
UP NEXT
The J-Hawks travel to Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday.