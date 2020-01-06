Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

As of Sunday, Jan. 5 

                             Conf.   All

Center Point-Urbana  3-1    6-3

Clear Creek-Amana   4-2     5-3

Benton                    2-3      3-5

Vinton-Shellsburg     2-4     3-4

Williamsburg            2-5      2-5

Independence          1-6      2-6

South Tama             0 - 7   0-8