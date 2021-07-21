WINTHROP – East Buchanan’s senior standout Brady Cornell has landed on the Tri-Rivers West Conference first team as a utility.
Cornell batted .404 in conference play and led the team in hits, doubles, stolen bases, and RBI.
Cornell was also the ace of the pitching staff for the Buccaneers, starting 8 conference games, going 4-4, and striking out 67 batters in just 38 innings. Cornell had a 3.29 ERA.
Making the Tri-Rivers West second team was sophomore Gram Erickson (pitcher). Erickson went 3-3 in conference action, with a 4.48 ERA
Freshman Cody Fox was listed as honorable mention. Fox batted .283 in the conference and knocked in 15 runs.
