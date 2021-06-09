WINTHROP – On Saturday, June 5, the East Buchanan softball team rode the back of its outstanding freshman pitcher, Eden Brady, who would toss a no hitter against Central Elkader, as the Lady Bucs would win all three games to capture the crown of their own tournament.
In the first game of the day, the Bucs played the Warriors of Central Elkader, and Brady was electric, striking out 3 batters and walking just 2 (hitting 1 batter).
“Eden Brady was a star in the circle,” said Head Coach Marcy Fox. “No hitter/shutout for the first game, and pitched the entire second game, only giving up 3 runs.”
East Buchanan’s young hitters were ready on Saturday, scoring a ton of runs over the trio of games.
“Our bats came alive on Saturday,” added Fox. “Very limited errors and hits, bunts, and aggressive base running led to our 3-0 day to win the East Buchanan tournament.”
GAME 1
The Brady no-hitter came against the Warriors (1-7) bright and early at 9 a.m.
The Lady Bucs pounded out 9 hits over 4 innings, walking 5 times.
Eighth grader Laynee Hogan went 2 for 3, scoring 2 runs and driving in a run. Junior third baseman Kyara Pals had 2 hits in 4 at-bats, scoring a run and knocking in 2 runs. Sophomore backstop Averiel Brady was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored. Junior centerfielder Lauren Donlea had a hit in 4 at-bats, scoring once and stealing 2 bases. Eden Brady also had a hit, driving in 2 runs and scoring twice. Eighth-grade speedster Andelyn Cabalka was 1 for 3, knocking in a run and scoring twice, while stealing 3 bases.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Central Elkader 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Buchanan 6 0 0 8 0 0 0 14
GAME 2
The Eagles of Clayton Ridge (5-8) were the opponent in the second game of the day. The Lady Bucs scattered 11 hits over 6 innings, scoring 13 runs in a 13-3 win.
Eden Brady was back in the circle and went the distance, giving up 5 hits and 3 earned runs over 6 innings, striking out 5 and hitting a batter. The girls had zero errors in the field.
Eden Brady was 2 for 3, driving in 3 runs and scoring 2. Donlea had a double and 2 RBI. Junior shortstop Lacy Anderegg added 2 hits, including a double, and knocked in 2 runs, while scoring 3. Senior first baseman Emma Cook had a double and an RBI. Hogan went 2 for 5, and Pals had a single and an RBI. Cabalka went 1 for 3, scoring twice and stealing another base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 1 0 3 3 2 4 0 13
Clayton Ridge 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 3
GAME 3
In the last game of the day, the Lady Bucs faced a pretty good Wapsie Valley Warriors (4-6) team. A 5-run first inning was all the girls would need, wining 7-2.
“We started a young eighth grader, Laynee Hogan, for the third game against Wapsie Valley,” Fox said. “Laynee struggled with a sore shoulder, so needed to be pulled in the first inning. Eden Brady returned to finish the game with the same strong pitching that she had in the first game of the day.”
After Hogan gave up 2 unearned runs in the first inning, Brady would go 5 strong innings, giving up just 4 hits and no runs, striking out 5.
The Lady Bucs had 6 singles in the game, but that was enough to score 7 runs. Pals was 2 for 3 and Averiel Brady knocked in 2 runs on 2 hits. Hogan had a single with 1 RBI. Eden Brady went 1 for 2 with a walk.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Wapsie Valley 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
East Buchanan 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 7
The Lady Bucs move their record to 4-5 on the season. They were back in action on Monday night as they traveled to Easton Valley (0-9). Stats and results were not readily available come press time. The girls will host the Alburnett Pirates (7-3) on Wednesday, and the North Linn Lynx (11-0) on Thursday.