BRANDON – Kids of all ages found a lot to do in Brandon the weekend of December 6 and 7. The 27th annual Brandon Christmas Festival offered music, Christmas light hayrides, cocoa, cookies, crafts, kettle corn, and Santa at Candy Cane Lane (Brandon Area Community Center). More food and entertainment were found at the Methodist Church and the Brandon Church of Christ.
Several fundraisers, including a community giving tree, homemade item raffles, and wreath/basket/tree auctions all benefitted area children and projects.
Contest Results
Large Tree Decorating Contest
1st: BASH with a glitter bells tree
2nd: Denise Lehman with her cowboy tree
3rd: A three-way tie among Derbi Holt with a unicorn tree, Sharon Koopman with a purple tree, and Mary Circle with a tree filled with sheet music ornaments
Mini Tree Winners
1st: Deanna Abernathy with a snowman body tree
2nd: Linnann Lauer with a snowman head and body tree
3rd: A tie between Charli Sherman’s farm tree and Melinda Hunter’s elf tree
Gingerbread House Winners
Ages Six and Under
1st: Addison Brown
2nd: Connor Fox
3rd: Delaine Holt
Ages Seven to 11
1st: Aiden Stacy
2nd: Kaitlyn Krum
3rd: Madelyn Brown
Ages 12 to 17
1st: Seth Stacy
2nd: Graham
3rd: Alexandra Nosal
Adults
1st: Carol Zieser
2nd: Sherri Kavalier
3rd: Melinda Hunter
Town Lighting Contest
1st: A tie between Rod and Cindy Clark; and Larry and Steph Hoefer
3rd: Karen and Jeremy Nichol
Country Lighting
1st: Mike Williams
The wreath, gift basket, mini trees, and other silent auction items brought in more than $2,500 for the concession stand fund.
“The Brandon Area Community Club wishes to thank everyone who donated, participated, and attended the two-day festivities,” said Denise Lehman.