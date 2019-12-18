Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BRANDON – Kids of all ages found a lot to do in Brandon the weekend of December 6 and 7. The 27th annual Brandon Christmas Festival offered music, Christmas light hayrides, cocoa, cookies, crafts, kettle corn, and Santa at Candy Cane Lane (Brandon Area Community Center). More food and entertainment were found at the Methodist Church and the Brandon Church of Christ.

Several fundraisers, including a community giving tree, homemade item raffles, and wreath/basket/tree auctions all benefitted area children and projects.

Contest Results

Large Tree Decorating Contest

1st: BASH with a glitter bells tree

2nd: Denise Lehman with her cowboy tree

3rd: A three-way tie among Derbi Holt with a unicorn tree, Sharon Koopman with a purple tree, and Mary Circle with a tree filled with sheet music ornaments

Mini Tree Winners

1st: Deanna Abernathy with a snowman body tree

2nd: Linnann Lauer with a snowman head and body tree

3rd: A tie between Charli Sherman’s farm tree and Melinda Hunter’s elf tree

Gingerbread House Winners

Ages Six and Under

1st: Addison Brown

2nd: Connor Fox

3rd: Delaine Holt

Ages Seven to 11

1st: Aiden Stacy

2nd: Kaitlyn Krum

3rd: Madelyn Brown

Ages 12 to 17

1st: Seth Stacy

2nd: Graham

3rd: Alexandra Nosal

Adults

1st: Carol Zieser

2nd: Sherri Kavalier

3rd: Melinda Hunter

Town Lighting Contest

1st: A tie between Rod and Cindy Clark; and Larry and Steph Hoefer

3rd: Karen and Jeremy Nichol

Country Lighting

1st: Mike Williams

The wreath, gift basket, mini trees, and other silent auction items brought in more than $2,500 for the concession stand fund.

“The Brandon Area Community Club wishes to thank everyone who donated, participated, and attended the two-day festivities,” said Denise Lehman.