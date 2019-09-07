INDEPENDENCE – Stacy’s Checkered Flag, 903 1st Street West, is once again holding a fundraiser to support a community member.
This time it will be an all-day fundraiser on Saturday, September 14, to benefit Brayton Kuhse, a second grader who is undergoing treatment for Pilocytic Astrocytoma, a low-grade, slow-growing, benign tumor on his brain. According to his mother Katie’s Facebook page, Brayton is facing up to 16 months of chemo treatment and “as an adult he should have little to no problems.”
Events planned include:
- Omelets, 9 to 11 a.m., free-will donation
- Bake sale, all day, starting at 10 a.m.), until supplies last
- Raffle drawing, all day, as well as t-shirts, bracelets, and decals
- Bags tournament, registration at 10 a.m., play starting at 10:30 a.m.
- Poker run, registration at 10 a.m., leaves at 11 a.m., returns around 4:30 p.m.
- Walking tacos, 5 to 7 p.m., free-will donation
- Silent auction, 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- Pig raffle drawing, 5:15 p.m.
- Gun raffle drawing, 5:20 p.m.
- Live auction, 6 p.m.
Music:
- DJJuanrod (Juan Rodriguez), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Heart Beat, DJ, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- PlugNickel, live band 7 to 11 p.m.