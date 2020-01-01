QUASQUETON – Brent LuVerne Hamilton, 73, formerly of Quasqueton, Iowa, entered into his eternal rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at ABCM East Care Center in Independence, Iowa. The family greeted friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at White Funeral Home in Quasqueton. The Hootenanny Jammers played prior to Brent’s Celebration of Life service that morning. Pastor Howard Stiefel officiated and Terri Wunder provided guitar music. Burial followed immediately at Quasqueton Cemetery.
Born April 15, 1946, in Independence, Brent was the son of Everett L. and Winnie Suchodolski Hamilton. He lived almost his entire life in Quasqueton. Brent attended Quasqueton School and East Buchanan School in Winthrop, Iowa, graduating with the class of 1966. He earned his associate degree in communications media in 1989 from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He worked for a time at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids.
Brent was very active with the Hootenanny Jammers. He was a member of the Quasqueton Historical Society, where all memorials may be directed in his name.
Preceding him in death, were his parents. Survivors include his aunts Eunice Hamilton and Margaret (Hamilton) Beehner and many cousins and friends.
The Fawcett Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Winthrop assisted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com under obituaries.