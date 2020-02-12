BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Secondary Roads Department has announced that the bridge on 280th Street between King and Lucas Avenues is closed.
The construction project will begin by removing an abutment prior to the removal and replacement of the bridge.
The timber bridge was constructed in 1958 and will be replaced with engineered pre-cast concrete slabs from Oden Enterprises. According to County Engineer Brian Keierleber the slabs will be installed in April.
“It is a bridge bundling with a grant, one of eight bridges in Iowa,” he said.