Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WINTHROP – A big 5-run first inning by the Marquette Catholic Mohawks propelled them to a 15-4 win over the East Buchanan Buccaneers on Monday night.

Junior Aiden Cook took the mound for the Bucs, and would scatter only 4 hits over 2.2 innings, striking out 2 batters. The defense would let him down, committing 7 errors.

The offense could only muster 4 hits, and senior righ fielder Trey Johnson had 2 of them, knocking in a run. Cook went 1 for 2, scoring twice, while freshman three-bagger Cody Fox added a triple and drove in 2 runs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

East Buchanan 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 4

Marquette Catholic 5 2 4 4 0 0 0 15

The Bucs fall to 6-9 on the season, and will be back home on Thursday night hosting the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (12-5) for 2 games.

Tags

Trending Food Videos