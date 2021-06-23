WINTHROP – A big 5-run first inning by the Marquette Catholic Mohawks propelled them to a 15-4 win over the East Buchanan Buccaneers on Monday night.
Junior Aiden Cook took the mound for the Bucs, and would scatter only 4 hits over 2.2 innings, striking out 2 batters. The defense would let him down, committing 7 errors.
The offense could only muster 4 hits, and senior righ fielder Trey Johnson had 2 of them, knocking in a run. Cook went 1 for 2, scoring twice, while freshman three-bagger Cody Fox added a triple and drove in 2 runs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 4
Marquette Catholic 5 2 4 4 0 0 0 15
The Bucs fall to 6-9 on the season, and will be back home on Thursday night hosting the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (12-5) for 2 games.