EDGEWOOD – The East Buchanan Buccaneer boys’ basketball team traveled to Edgewood-Colesburg (4-2) on Friday night for a Tri-Rivers-West tilt.
Although the Bucs played very competitively in the second half, it was too little too late as they were outscored 45-25 in the first half to make it tough sledding to get back into this game.
“I thought we actually came out of the gate pretty well,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker. “We got into foul trouble, and they put a run on us in a hurry.”
In the second half, the Bucs were only outscored by 10, but the final score was 74-44.
“They play so fast that it is tough to keep that pace with them,” said Coach Lamker. “They do a really good job at dictating tempo.”
Coach Lamker also added that he thinks they have shown they can play with the good teams, but they have only done that in short stretches so far.
“We need to work on becoming consistent at competing,” concluded Coach Lamker. “We are starting to get some guys back healthy, which has helped our practices be more competitive and hopefully we can show that on the court during games as we get into the second half of the year.”
Stats are not available at press time.
1 2 3 4 T
EB 12 13 8 11 44
Ed-Co 24 21 14 15 74
The EB boys move to 0-5 on the season. They hosted Class 1A’s fourth-ranked Springville (8-0) on Tuesday night. Stats were not readily available at press time.