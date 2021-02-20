DELHI – The East Buchanan Buccaneer boys’ basketball team traveled to Maquoketa Valley for the first round of district play, the third time these teams would meet up this season. Maquoketa Valley controlled the first two games, winning by 17 and 20 points, respectively. But this isn’t the same Buccaneer ball club that Maq Valley faced earlier this year. The boys are playing pretty well and getting better with every game.
Beating a team three times in the same season is hard to do, but that’s what happened, albeit in a very closely contested game. The Wildcats would survive with a three-point win, 33-30.
“It was probably the best we have played all year, for sure on the defensive end,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker. “We put in a game plan for MV, and our guys stuck to it and stayed disciplined.”
Coach Lamker also expressed how proud he was of his boys and the effort that they put in last night.
“We had our chances to win it, but just came up one play short at the end,” he said. “In a close game there are a lot of key plays that could have swung the game our way. One more made layup, one less turnover, one more box out, etc. Credit to MV, they are a tough team both mentally and physically.
“Looking back at the season, we didn’t know we would get all of our games in, but we did. We had some hurdles with injuries and ineligibilities, but our guys stuck together. I think our team got better as the year went on (it was sometimes hard to see with the level of competition in our conference), but I think we were playing our best ball at the end of the year. Credit to our players for continuing to work. We will miss this group of seniors, for whatever they have accomplished in athletics they are better people. I enjoyed having them be a part of our program for 4 years and they will certainly be missed. We have a lot of potential coming back next year, but we need to work to reach that potential.”
Stats were not readily available come press time.
East Buchanan finishes with a 6-16 record and loses 5 seniors to graduation.