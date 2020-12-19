WINTHROP – The East Buchanan boys’ basketball team was at home on Tuesday night hosting the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats in a Tri-Rivers West Conference showdown.
The Bucs started quick, hitting some timely three-pointers, and took an early 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. EB kept pace and led by four going into the halftime break.
It was all Wildcats in the third quarter, outscoring the Bucs, 24-8. Maquoketa Valley led this one 40-28 after three periods.
“They amped up the pressure in the second half,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “and we didn’t turn it over that much, but they made us feel rushed into some quick/poor shots.”
In the fourth quarter, the Bucs tried to make a run, but the Wildcats always had an answer. The final score was 54-37, and the Bucs drop to 0-4 on the season.
“They made some adjustments to their offense, and we were not in the right positions on defense, giving them open shots,” said Lamker. “We talked with the guys last night about how they were trying to do too much on defense that led them to being in poor position.”
Coach Lamker liked the effort of his team, and expressed that it may be the best effort they have had this year.
Stats were not readily available at press time.
1 2 3 4 T
MV 8 8 24 14 54
EB 12 8 8 9 37
The Bucs were on the road last night, traveling to Edgewood-Colesburg (2-2). Look for that game in next Wednesday’s paper. The boys will be back at home on Tuesday night when they welcome undefeated and fifth-ranked Springville (6-0).