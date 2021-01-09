WINTHROP – The second-ranked North Linn Lynx (7-1) came to town on Tuesday for a Tri-Rivers West Conference showdown.
This was a 9-8 ballgame after one period, but the Bucs struggled to find shots against a tough Lynx zone defense and North Linn put this game away in the second quarter, outscoring the Bucs 18-5.
“The girls came out with energy last night and was within one at the end of the first quarter,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck. “At the 3-minute mark in the second quarter, our energy lacked and we gave them some open shots from beyond the arc. And when they are open, they drill it.”
North Linn outscored the Bucs 13-3 in the final 3 minutes of the second quarter. By the end of 3 periods, it was a 44-23 game.
“We never lacked effort throughout the game, but scoring the basketball has been our nemesis all year and it continued last night, shooting 24 percent,” added Coach Reck. “We also had 20 turnovers, which we cannot do against a great team like North Linn.”
The final score in this one was 56-31.
“We have a big stretch of games coming up in the next week that we look to get some momentum back,” concluded Coach Reck.
Junior Lauren Donlea paced the Bucs with 14 points, and junior Lara Fox added 11 points. Sophomore Averiel Brady contributed with 5 points, and Olivia Fangman added 1 point. Senior Hannah McMurrin was terrific on the boards with 10 rebounds.
1 2 3 4 T
North Linn 9 18 17 12 56
East Buchanan 8 5 10 8 31
The Lady Bucs fall to 5-3 on the season and were on the road on Friday night, traveling to Central City (5-3). Stats and analysis will be in next Wednesday’s paper. The girls are traveling to Lisbon (2-5) today. Game starts at 1 p.m.