CENTRAL CITY – The Lady Bucs’ golf team was at Central City last Friday for a dual meet with the Central City Wildcats. The East Buchanan squad came away with a 255-272 win.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Ally Joyce 57
Keira Hellenthal 59
Jaeden Hellenthal 58
Maya Huegel 81
Isabelle Dolan 87
Vs. Alburnett
CEDAR RAPIDS – The East Buchanan Buc girls’ golf team traveled to Cedar Rapids and St. Andrews Golf Course for a dual meet with Alburnett.
The young Buc squad is getting some important experience in playing new courses and just getting out and playing.
The Bucs fell to Alburnett, 247-267.
“Great experience playing on other courses for the first time,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck. “The greens were tough in both places, so the girls got a taste of reading the greens.
“We are working on our consistency right now,” continued Reck. “It seems we have a great shot off the tee or in the fairway to the green and falter on our chip or three- (or more) putt at times or the other way around.”
Coach Reck acknowledged that his team isn’t getting a lot of practice time with so many meets in such a short amount of time.
“A lot of promise with our young girls,” he added. “Looking forward to seeing the improvement throughout the year.”
TEAM SCORES
Alburnett 247
East Buchanan 267
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Ally Joyce 59
Keira Hellenthal 69
Jaeden Hellenthal 66
Maya Huegel 73
Isabelle Dolan 87
The Lady Bucs were supposed to be back on their home course on Tuesday afternoon, hosting Edgewood-Colesburg, but that meet was postponed. The girls will be at Maquoketa Valley on Friday.