CENTRAL CITY – The Lady Bucs’ golf team was at Central City last Friday for a dual meet with the Central City Wildcats. The East Buchanan squad came away with a 255-272 win.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Ally Joyce 57

Keira Hellenthal 59

Jaeden Hellenthal 58

Maya Huegel 81

Isabelle Dolan 87

Vs. Alburnett

CEDAR RAPIDS – The East Buchanan Buc girls’ golf team traveled to Cedar Rapids and St. Andrews Golf Course for a dual meet with Alburnett.

The young Buc squad is getting some important experience in playing new courses and just getting out and playing.

The Bucs fell to Alburnett, 247-267.

“Great experience playing on other courses for the first time,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck. “The greens were tough in both places, so the girls got a taste of reading the greens.

“We are working on our consistency right now,” continued Reck. “It seems we have a great shot off the tee or in the fairway to the green and falter on our chip or three- (or more) putt at times or the other way around.”

Coach Reck acknowledged that his team isn’t getting a lot of practice time with so many meets in such a short amount of time.

“A lot of promise with our young girls,” he added. “Looking forward to seeing the improvement throughout the year.”

TEAM SCORES

Alburnett 247

East Buchanan 267

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Ally Joyce 59

Keira Hellenthal 69

Jaeden Hellenthal 66

Maya Huegel 73

Isabelle Dolan 87

The Lady Bucs were supposed to be back on their home course on Tuesday afternoon, hosting Edgewood-Colesburg, but that meet was postponed. The girls will be at Maquoketa Valley on Friday.

